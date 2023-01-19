Thatcher rolls like thunder over Tucson San Miguel 70-17

Thatcher recorded a big victory over Tucson San Miguel 70-17 at Tucson San Miguel High on January 19 in Arizona boys high school basketball action.
In recent action on January 13, Tucson San Miguel faced off against Morenci and Thatcher took on Tucson Pusch Ridge Christian on January 6 at Thatcher High School. For results, click here.
