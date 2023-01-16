Thatcher tops Tucson Sabino 80-70

Thatcher handed Tucson Sabino a tough 80-70 loss in Arizona boys basketball action on January 16.
In recent action on January 11, Tucson Sabino faced off against Tucson Tanque Verde and Thatcher took on Tucson Pusch Ridge Christian on January 6 at Thatcher High School. For a full recap, click here.
