A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Tombstone nabbed it to nudge past Tucson Santa Rita 81-72 in an Arizona boys basketball matchup on February 3.
In recent action on January 27, Tombstone faced off against Tucson Santa Rita . For a full recap, click here. Tombstone took on Tucson Santa Rita on January 27 at Tucson Santa Rita High School. For results, click here.
