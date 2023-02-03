A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Tombstone nabbed it to nudge past Tucson Santa Rita 81-72 in an Arizona boys basketball matchup on February 3.

In recent action on January 27, Tombstone faced off against Tucson Santa Rita . For a full recap, click here. Tombstone took on Tucson Santa Rita on January 27 at Tucson Santa Rita High School. For results, click here.