Tombstone takes a toll on Tucson Santa Rita 71-61

Tombstone pushed past Tucson Santa Rita for a 71-61 win in Arizona boys basketball action on January 27.
Recently on January 20, Tucson Santa Rita squared off with Morenci in a basketball game. Click here for a recap.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.