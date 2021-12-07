Too close for comfort, Catalina Foothills strains past Gilbert Williams Field 61-57

Mighty close, mighty fine, Catalina Foothills wore a victory shine after clipping Gilbert Williams Field 61-57 in Arizona boys basketball action on December 7.
Gilbert Williams Field took a 24-20 lead over Catalina Foothills heading to the half locker room.
Conditioning showed as the Falcons outscored the Black Hawks 41-33 in the final period.
Recently on December 2 , Catalina Foothills squared up on Tucson Sunnyside in a basketball game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.