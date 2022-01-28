Too close for comfort, Tucson Empire strains past Tucson Catalina 44-36

Tucson Empire upended Tucson Catalina for a narrow 44-36 victory on January 28 in Arizona boys high school basketball action.
In recent action on January 21, Tucson Catalina faced off against Tucson Sabino and Tucson Empire took on Tucson Tanque Verde on January 20 at Tucson Tanque Verde High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
