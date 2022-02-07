Too close for comfort: Tucson Ironwood Ridge edges Tucson Marana 55-49

Early action on the scoreboard pushed Tucson Ironwood Ridge to the front, and it stayed there to fend off Tucson Marana 55-49 for an Arizona boys basketball victory on February 7.
In recent action on January 31, Tucson Marana faced off against Tucson Cholla and Tucson Ironwood Ridge took on Catalina Foothills on January 25 at Catalina Foothills High School. For a full recap, click here.
