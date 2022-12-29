Too close for comfort: Tucson Rincon strains past Tucson Sunnyside 63-61

Fan stress was at an all-time high as Tucson Rincon did just enough to beat Tucson Sunnyside 63-61 in an Arizona boys basketball matchup.
In recent action on December 22, Tucson Sunnyside faced off against Sahuarita and Tucson Rincon took on Nogales on December 22 at Nogales High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
