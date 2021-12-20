 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by Copenhagen Imports
Too close for comfort, Tucson Salpointe Catholic strains past Phoenix Pinnacle 56-52

Too close for comfort, Tucson Salpointe Catholic strains past Phoenix Pinnacle 56-52

Tucson Salpointe Catholic poked just enough holes in Phoenix Pinnacle's defense to garner a taut 56-52 victory on December 20 in Arizona boys high school basketball action.

The Lancers' shooting darted to a 27-20 lead over the Pioneers at halftime.

Phoenix Pinnacle fought to an interesting fourth quarter, yet Tucson Salpointe Catholic would not be denied in finishing off this victory.

Recently on December 9 , Tucson Salpointe Catholic squared up on Tucson Ironwood Ridge in a basketball game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

 

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

Tom Brady throws tablet, shouts at ref after New Orleans loss

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News