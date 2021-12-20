Too close for comfort, Tucson Salpointe Catholic strains past Phoenix Pinnacle 56-52

Tucson Salpointe Catholic poked just enough holes in Phoenix Pinnacle's defense to garner a taut 56-52 victory on December 20 in Arizona boys high school basketball action.

The Lancers' shooting darted to a 27-20 lead over the Pioneers at halftime.

Phoenix Pinnacle fought to an interesting fourth quarter, yet Tucson Salpointe Catholic would not be denied in finishing off this victory.

