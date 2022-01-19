Too much fuss: Tucson Salpointe Catholic stresses Tucson Pueblo Magnet 67-54

Tucson Salpointe Catholic collected a 67-54 victory over Tucson Pueblo Magnet in Arizona boys basketball action on January 19.
The Lancers broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 52-11 lead over the Warriors.
In recent action on January 6, Tucson Pueblo Magnet faced off against Oro Valley Canyon Del Oro and Tucson Salpointe Catholic took on Oro Valley Canyon Del Oro on January 11 at Oro Valley Canyon Del Oro High School. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.