Too wild to tame: San Tan Valley Poston Butte topples Tucson Pueblo Magnet 65-55

San Tan Valley Poston Butte collected a 65-55 victory over Tucson Pueblo Magnet at Tucson Pueblo Magnet High on December 20 in Arizona boys high school basketball action.
Recently on December 14 , Tucson Pueblo Magnet squared up on Tucson Amphitheater in a basketball game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
