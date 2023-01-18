Too wild to tame: Thatcher topples Tucson Tanque Verde 82-69

Thatcher trucked Tucson Tanque Verde on the road to an 82-69 victory on January 18 in Arizona boys high school basketball action.
In recent action on January 6, Thatcher faced off against Tucson Pusch Ridge Christian and Tucson Tanque Verde took on Tucson Sabino on January 11 at Tucson Tanque Verde High School. For more, click here.
