Tough tussle: Sahuarita Walden Grove breaks free from Tucson Pusch Ridge Christian 74-70

Sahuarita Walden Grove topped Tucson Pusch Ridge Christian 74-70 in a tough tilt on January 28 in Arizona boys high school basketball.
The last time Tucson Pusch Ridge Christian and Sahuarita Walden Grove played in a 64-52 game on December 7, 2021. Click here for a recap.
In recent action on January 21, Tucson Pusch Ridge Christian faced off against Winslow and Sahuarita Walden Grove took on Sahuarita on January 19 at Sahuarita Walden Grove High School. For more, click here.
