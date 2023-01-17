Tough tussle: Tucson Amphitheater breaks free from Sahuarita Walden Grove 74-70

Olive Oil isn't as slim as the win Tucson Amphitheater chalked up in tripping Sahuarita Walden Grove 74-70 during this Arizona boys high school basketball game.
The last time Sahuarita Walden Grove and Tucson Amphitheater played in a 64-52 game on January 28, 2022. For results, click here.
In recent action on January 12, Tucson Amphitheater faced off against Sahuarita and Sahuarita Walden Grove took on Tucson Mica Mountain on January 12 at Sahuarita Walden Grove High School. For a full recap, click here.
