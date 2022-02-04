Tough tussle: Tucson Mountain View steps past Casa Grande Union 67-62

Mighty close, mighty fine, Tucson Mountain View wore a victory shine after clipping Casa Grande Union 67-62 at Casa Grande Union High on February 4 in Arizona boys high school basketball action.
In recent action on January 25, Casa Grande Union faced off against Tucson Marana and Tucson Mountain View took on Tucson on January 28 at Tucson High School. Click here for a recap
