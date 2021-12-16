Tough tussle: Tucson Sunnyside steps past Vail Cienega 57-54

Tucson Sunnyside found the tipping point, and leaned on it to knock off Vail Cienega 57-54 in an Arizona boys basketball matchup on December 16.
In recent action on December 10, Tucson Sunnyside faced off against Phoenix Metro Tech and Vail Cienega took on Gilbert Higley on December 10 at Gilbert Higley High School. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!