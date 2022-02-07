Tucson Amphitheater dismantles Tucson Empire in convincing manner 73-31

Tucson Amphitheater painted a masterpiece of offensive basketball all over the canvas of Tucson Empire's defense for a 73-31 win in an Arizona boys basketball matchup on February 7.
In recent action on January 28, Tucson Amphitheater faced off against Sahuarita Walden Grove and Tucson Empire took on Tucson Sabino on January 31 at Tucson Empire High School. Click here for a recap
