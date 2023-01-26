Tucson Amphitheater dispatches Rio Rico 74-58

Tucson Amphitheater knocked off Rio Rico 74-58 for an Arizona boys basketball victory on January 26.
The last time Rio Rico and Tucson Amphitheater played in a 45-15 game on January 20, 2022. For results, click here.
In recent action on January 19, Rio Rico faced off against Tucson Mica Mountain and Tucson Amphitheater took on Douglas on January 19 at Douglas High School. For more, click here.
