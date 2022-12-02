Tucson Amphitheater gives Tucson Catalina the business 84-25

Tucson Amphitheater didn't tinker with Tucson Catalina, scoring an 84-25 result in the win column during this Arizona boys high school basketball game.
Last season, Tucson Amphitheater and Tucson Catalina faced off on December 16, 2021 at Tucson Amphitheater High School. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
People are also reading…