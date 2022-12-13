 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tucson Amphitheater severs Safford's hopes 75-58

Riding a wave of production, Tucson Amphitheater surfed over Safford 75-58 in an Arizona boys basketball matchup on December 13.

In recent action on December 5, Tucson Amphitheater faced off against Tucson Sahuaro and Safford took on Sahuarita on December 2 at Safford High School. For a full recap, click here.

