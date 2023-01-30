 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Tucson Amphitheater squeaks past Sahuarita in tight tilt 68-63

A win is a win, even if it comes by a narrow margin. That was the result as Tucson Amphitheater defeated Sahuarita 68-63 at Tucson Amphitheater High on January 30 in Arizona boys high school basketball action.

The last time Sahuarita and Tucson Amphitheater played in a 52-41 game on January 25, 2022. For more, click here.

In recent action on January 24, Tucson Amphitheater faced off against Tucson Mica Mountain . For more, click here. Sahuarita took on Douglas on January 24 at Sahuarita High School. For a full recap, click here.

People are also reading…

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

 

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Lakers accuse NBA of cheating after referee misses foul

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News