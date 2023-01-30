Tucson Amphitheater squeaks past Sahuarita in tight tilt 68-63

A win is a win, even if it comes by a narrow margin. That was the result as Tucson Amphitheater defeated Sahuarita 68-63 at Tucson Amphitheater High on January 30 in Arizona boys high school basketball action.

The last time Sahuarita and Tucson Amphitheater played in a 52-41 game on January 25, 2022. For more, click here.

In recent action on January 24, Tucson Amphitheater faced off against Tucson Mica Mountain . For more, click here. Sahuarita took on Douglas on January 24 at Sahuarita High School. For a full recap, click here.