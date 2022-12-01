Tucson Amphitheater survives close clash with Tucson Flowing Wells 54-48

Tucson Amphitheater eventually plied victory away from Tucson Flowing Wells 54-48 at Tucson Flowing Wells High on December 1 in Arizona boys high school basketball action.
The last time Tucson Flowing Wells and Tucson Amphitheater played in a 78-50 game on December 9, 2021. Click here for a recap
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
People are also reading…