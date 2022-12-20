Tucson Arizona School for the Deaf & Blind hustles by Nogales Lourdes Catholic 43-26

Tucson Arizona School for the Deaf & Blind called "game" in the waning moments of a 43-26 defeat of Nogales Lourdes Catholic in an Arizona boys basketball matchup.
Last season, Nogales Lourdes Catholic and Tucson Arizona School for the Deaf & Blind faced off on January 26, 2022 at Tucson Arizona School for the Deaf & Blind. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on December 15, Tucson Arizona School for the Deaf & Blind faced off against Tucson Desert Christian and Nogales Lourdes Catholic took on Tucson Arizona School for the Deaf & Blind on December 6 at Nogales Lourdes Catholic High School. Click here for a recap
