Tucson busts Tucson Desert View 109-20

Tucson's offense hit on all cylinders Thursday as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with a 109-20 win over Tucson Desert View in an Arizona boys basketball matchup.
Last season, Tucson and Tucson Desert View faced off on December 8, 2021 at Tucson Desert View High School. Click here for a recap
Recently on December 1, Tucson squared off with Tucson Mountain View in a basketball game. Click here for a recap
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
People are also reading…