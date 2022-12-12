 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Tucson Catalina triumphs in strong showing over Tucson Tanque Verde 76-25

Tucson Catalina lit up the scoreboard on December 12 to propel past Tucson Tanque Verde for a 76-25 victory on December 12 in Arizona boys high school basketball action

The last time Tucson Tanque Verde and Tucson Catalina played in a 67-12 game on January 31, 2022. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on December 7, Tucson Catalina faced off against Douglas and Tucson Tanque Verde took on Tucson Empire on December 2 at Tucson Tanque Verde High School. For a full recap, click here.

People are also reading…

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

 

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Iraqi blind soccer team hopes to make it to international games

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News