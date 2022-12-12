Tucson Catalina triumphs in strong showing over Tucson Tanque Verde 76-25

Tucson Catalina lit up the scoreboard on December 12 to propel past Tucson Tanque Verde for a 76-25 victory on December 12 in Arizona boys high school basketball action
The last time Tucson Tanque Verde and Tucson Catalina played in a 67-12 game on January 31, 2022. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on December 7, Tucson Catalina faced off against Douglas and Tucson Tanque Verde took on Tucson Empire on December 2 at Tucson Tanque Verde High School. For a full recap, click here.
