Tucson Cholla cancels check from Douglas 43-31

Stretched out and finally snapped, Tucson Cholla put just enough pressure on Douglas to earn a 43-31 victory during this Arizona boys high school basketball game.
In recent action on January 7, Tucson Cholla faced off against Oro Valley Canyon Del Oro and Douglas took on Oro Valley Canyon Del Oro on January 13 at Oro Valley Canyon Del Oro High School. For a full recap, click here.
