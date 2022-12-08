Tucson Cholla cancels check from Tucson Sunnyside 80-62

Saddled up and ready to go, Tucson Cholla spurred past Tucson Sunnyside 80-62 for an Arizona boys basketball victory on December 8.
In recent action on December 2, Tucson Sunnyside faced off against Mesa Mountain View and Tucson Cholla took on Phoenix Metro Tech on December 2 at Phoenix Metro Tech High School. Click here for a recap
