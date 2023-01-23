Tucson Cholla nips Tucson Mountain View in taut scare 60-51

Fan stress was at an all-time high as Tucson Cholla did just enough to beat Tucson Mountain View 60-51 in an Arizona boys basketball matchup.
In recent action on January 17, Tucson Mountain View faced off against Catalina Foothills and Tucson Cholla took on Tucson Ironwood Ridge on January 17 at Tucson Cholla High School. For a full recap, click here.
