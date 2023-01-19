Tucson Cholla paints near-perfect picture in win over Nogales 58-38

Tucson Cholla flexed its muscle and floored Nogales 58-38 in an Arizona boys basketball matchup.
In recent action on January 13, Nogales faced off against Catalina Foothills and Tucson Cholla took on Tucson Rincon on January 13 at Tucson Cholla High School. For results, click here.
