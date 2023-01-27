Tucson Cholla slides past Tucson Pueblo Magnet in fretful clash 64-62

Tucson Cholla swapped jabs before dispatching Tucson Pueblo Magnet 64-62 in an Arizona boys basketball matchup.
Last season, Tucson Cholla and Tucson Pueblo Magnet squared off with December 10, 2021 at Tucson Cholla High School last season. Click here for a recap.
In recent action on January 19, Tucson Pueblo Magnet faced off against Tucson Sahuaro and Tucson Cholla took on Nogales on January 19 at Nogales High School. For more, click here.
