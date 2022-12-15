Tucson Cholla trips Tucson Marana in tenacious tussle 63-57

Tucson Cholla swapped jabs before dispatching Tucson Marana 63-57 in an Arizona boys basketball matchup on December 15.
The last time Tucson Marana and Tucson Cholla played in a 59-49 game on January 31, 2022. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on December 9, Tucson Marana faced off against Sierra Vista Buena and Tucson Cholla took on Tucson Sunnyside on December 8 at Tucson Sunnyside High School. For a full recap, click here.
People are also reading…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.