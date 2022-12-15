 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tucson Cholla trips Tucson Marana in tenacious tussle 63-57

Tucson Cholla swapped jabs before dispatching Tucson Marana 63-57 in an Arizona boys basketball matchup on December 15.

The last time Tucson Marana and Tucson Cholla played in a 59-49 game on January 31, 2022. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on December 9, Tucson Marana faced off against Sierra Vista Buena and Tucson Cholla took on Tucson Sunnyside on December 8 at Tucson Sunnyside High School. For a full recap, click here.

