Tucson Desert Christian blitzes Maricopa Sequoia Pathway in dominating victory 78-58

Tucson Desert Christian's offense hit on all cylinders Wednesday as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with a 78-58 win over Maricopa Sequoia Pathway for an Arizona boys basketball victory on January 25.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.