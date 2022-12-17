Tucson Desert Christian claims close encounter of the winning kind over Tucson The Gregory 44-36

Tucson Desert Christian poked just enough holes in Tucson The Gregory's defense to garner a taut, 44-36 victory for an Arizona boys basketball victory on December 17.
The last time Tucson Desert Christian and Tucson The Gregory played in a 39-31 game on January 14, 2022. For more, click here.
In recent action on December 6, Tucson The Gregory faced off against Mesa Sequoia Charter and Tucson Desert Christian took on Duncan on December 9 at Duncan High School. Click here for a recap
