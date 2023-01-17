Tucson Desert Christian makes San Manuel walk the plank 70-50

Tucson Desert Christian gathered points in bunches fueling an onslaught that downed San Manuel 70-50 for an Arizona boys basketball victory on January 17.
In recent action on January 10, Tucson Desert Christian faced off against Phoenix Madison Highland Prep and San Manuel took on Tucson The Gregory on January 12 at San Manuel High School. For a full recap, click here.
