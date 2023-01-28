Tucson Desert Christian manhandles Tucson San Miguel 74-38

An array of elements led to a knockout performance as Tucson Desert Christian turned out the lights on Tucson San Miguel 74-38 during this Arizona boys high school basketball game.
Last season, Tucson Desert Christian and Tucson San Miguel squared off with January 17, 2022 at Tucson San Miguel High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on January 21, Tucson Desert Christian faced off against San Manuel and Tucson San Miguel took on Thatcher on January 19 at Tucson San Miguel High School. For more, click here.
