 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Tucson Desert Christian manhandles Tucson San Miguel 74-38

An array of elements led to a knockout performance as Tucson Desert Christian turned out the lights on Tucson San Miguel 74-38 during this Arizona boys high school basketball game.

Last season, Tucson Desert Christian and Tucson San Miguel squared off with January 17, 2022 at Tucson San Miguel High School last season. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on January 21, Tucson Desert Christian faced off against San Manuel and Tucson San Miguel took on Thatcher on January 19 at Tucson San Miguel High School. For more, click here.

People are also reading…

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

 

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

IOC to allow Russian athletes to compete In 2024 Olympics

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News