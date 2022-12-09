 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tucson Desert Christian mauls Duncan in strong effort 64-40

Tucson Desert Christian showed top form to dominate Duncan during a 64-40 victory at Duncan High on December 9 in Arizona boys high school basketball action.

Last season, Tucson Desert Christian and Duncan faced off on February 1, 2022 at Duncan High School. Click here for a recap

In recent action on December 1, Duncan faced off against Tucson Arizona School for the Deaf & Blind and Tucson Desert Christian took on Scottsdale Cicero on December 2 at Tucson Desert Christian High School. For more, click here.

