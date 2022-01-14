Tucson Desert Christian overcomes Tucson The Gregory in competitive affair 39-31

A sigh of relief filled the air in Tucson Desert Christian's locker room after Friday's 39-31 win against Tucson The Gregory in an Arizona boys basketball matchup.
In recent action on January 7, Tucson Desert Christian faced off against Pima Fort Thomas and Tucson The Gregory took on Tombstone on January 7 at Tombstone High School. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!