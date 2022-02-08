Tucson Desert Christian survives overtime to fend off Winkelman Hayden 62-61

Extra action was needed before Tucson Desert Christian could slip past Winkelman Hayden 62-61 for an Arizona boys basketball victory on February 8.

The Eagles' offense jumped to a 32-31 lead over the Lobos at halftime.

Each side had its moments in the first overtime period, but in the end the deficit was unchanged at 62-61.

