Tucson Desert Christian walked the high-wire before edging Tucson The Gregory 43-35 in an Arizona boys basketball matchup.

Last season, Tucson Desert Christian and Tucson The Gregory squared off with January 14, 2022 at Tucson Desert Christian High School last season. For results, click here.

In recent action on January 30, Tucson The Gregory faced off against Benson . For more, click here. Tucson Desert Christian took on Elfrida Valley Union on January 30 at Elfrida Valley Union High School. For a full recap, click here.