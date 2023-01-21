Tucson Desert Christian wins tense tussle with San Manuel 71-63

Mighty close, mighty fine, Tucson Desert Christian wore a victory shine after clipping San Manuel 71-63 in an Arizona boys basketball matchup.
In recent action on January 12, San Manuel faced off against Tucson The Gregory and Tucson Desert Christian took on Benson on January 14 at Tucson Desert Christian High School. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
People are also reading…