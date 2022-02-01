Tucson Desert Christian wraps up unforgettable victory over Duncan 63-59

Why not extra basketball? The spectators did not mind that it took more than one extra time for Tucson Desert Christian to defeat Duncan 63-59 in an Arizona boys basketball matchup.

There was no room for doubt as Tucson Desert Christian added to its advantage with a 63-59 margin in the closing period.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.