Tucson earns solid win over Tucson Rincon 63-51

Tucson collected a solid win over Tucson Rincon in a 63-51 verdict in an Arizona boys basketball matchup.
Last season, Tucson and Tucson Rincon squared off with January 11, 2022 at Tucson High School last season. For more, click here.
In recent action on January 26, Tucson faced off against Tucson Marana . For results, click here. Tucson Rincon took on Tucson Sunnyside on January 26 at Tucson Sunnyside High School. Click here for a recap.
