Tucson Empire dominates Tucson Catalina 69-46

Tucson Catalina got no credit and no consideration from Tucson Empire, which slammed the door 69-46 in an Arizona boys basketball matchup on January 31.
Last season, Tucson Empire and Tucson Catalina squared off with February 5, 2022 at Tucson Empire High School last season. Click here for a recap.
In recent action on January 24, Tucson Empire faced off against Tucson Tanque Verde . For results, click here. Tucson Catalina took on Thatcher on January 24 at Tucson Catalina High School. For more, click here.
