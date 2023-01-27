Tucson Empire gives Tucson San Miguel the business 65-41

Tucson Empire showed little mercy and even less remorse in overpowering Tucson San Miguel 65-41 in an Arizona boys basketball matchup on January 27.
Last season, Tucson Empire and Tucson San Miguel faced off on December 14, 2021 at Tucson Empire High School. For more, click here.
In recent action on January 19, Tucson San Miguel faced off against Thatcher and Tucson Empire took on Safford on January 19 at Tucson Empire High School. For a full recap, click here.
