Tucson Empire trips Tucson Desert View in tenacious tussle 67-64

Tucson Empire weebled and wobbled, but wouldn't fall down in earning a 67-64 victory against Tucson Desert View at Tucson Desert View High on December 12 in Arizona boys high school basketball action.
In recent action on December 6, Tucson Desert View faced off against Tucson Rincon and Tucson Empire took on Tucson Sabino on December 6 at Tucson Empire High School. Click here for a recap
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
People are also reading…