Tucson engulfs Tucson Marana in point barrage 81-52

Tucson played the role of Thor, dropping its hammer on Tucson Marana during an 81-52 beating at Tucson Marana High on January 26 in Arizona boys high school basketball action.
In recent action on January 19, Tucson Marana faced off against Tucson Sunnyside and Tucson took on Catalina Foothills on January 20 at Tucson High School. For more, click here.
