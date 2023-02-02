Fan stress was at an all-time high as Tucson Flowing Wells did just enough to beat Tucson Palo Verde Magnet 65-64 during this Arizona boys high school basketball game.
In recent action on January 26, Tucson Flowing Wells faced off against Tucson Sahuaro . For more, click here. Tucson Palo Verde Magnet took on Safford on January 27 at Safford High School. For results, click here.
