Fan stress was at an all-time high as Tucson Flowing Wells did just enough to beat Tucson Palo Verde Magnet 65-64 during this Arizona boys high school basketball game.

In recent action on January 26, Tucson Flowing Wells faced off against Tucson Sahuaro . For more, click here. Tucson Palo Verde Magnet took on Safford on January 27 at Safford High School. For results, click here.