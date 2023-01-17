Tucson Ironwood Ridge edges Tucson Cholla in tough test 55-48

It wasn't pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren't, but Tucson Ironwood Ridge wasn't going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 55-48 over Tucson Cholla in an Arizona boys basketball matchup on January 17.
In recent action on January 10, Tucson Cholla faced off against Tucson and Tucson Ironwood Ridge took on Sierra Vista Buena on January 12 at Tucson Ironwood Ridge High School. Click here for a recap.
