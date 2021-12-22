Tucson Ironwood Ridge nets nifty win over Tucson Sunnyside 61-54

The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Tucson Ironwood Ridge didn't mind, dispatching Tucson Sunnyside 61-54 on December 22 in Arizona boys high school basketball action.
In recent action on December 15, Tucson Ironwood Ridge faced off against Tucson Mountain View and Tucson Sunnyside took on Vail Cienega on December 16 at Tucson Sunnyside High School. For a full recap, click here.
