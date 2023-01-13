Tucson Ironwood Ridge overpowers Tucson Sunnyside in thorough fashion 71-44

Tucson Ironwood Ridge's competitive spirit was fine-tuned while punishing Tucson Sunnyside 71-44 on January 13 in Arizona boys high school basketball.
In recent action on January 4, Tucson Ironwood Ridge faced off against Vail Cienega and Tucson Sunnyside took on Tucson Palo Verde Magnet on January 9 at Tucson Sunnyside High School. For more, click here.
